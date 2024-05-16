‘Not seen SP's gunda raj, yogi rightfully implemented swacchta abhiyaan…’ says PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: At an election rally in Azamgarh, PM Narendra Modi said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ‘implemented my swacchta abhiyan against rioters, mafias, kidnappers and extortion gangs’ in the state.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Addressing an election rally in Azamgarh ahead of the next phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Samajwadi Party's time ruling the state as “gunda raj", ANI reported.