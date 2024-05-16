Lok Sabha Polls 2024: At an election rally in Azamgarh, PM Narendra Modi said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ‘implemented my swacchta abhiyan against rioters, mafias, kidnappers and extortion gangs’ in the state.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Addressing an election rally in Azamgarh ahead of the next phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Samajwadi Party's time ruling the state as "gunda raj", ANI reported.

“You have seen the old days of SP's 'gunda raj'... Yogi ji has rightly implemented my 'swacchta abhiyan' against rioters, mafias, kidnappers and extortion gangs in Uttar Pradesh," he told the audience at the election rally.

Modi on CAA Progress During the rally, Modi said that India has begun granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), PTI reported. "The work of giving refugees citizenship under the CAA has already started. These are those people who have been living in the country for a long time as refugees and were victims of partition of the country done on the basis of religion," he added.

It added that Modi also accused the opposition parties, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, of inciting riots by spreading misinformation about the law. He also criticised Congress for neglecting these refugees. He alleged, "The Congress and the SP tried to spread lies in the name of CAA. They tried to push Uttar Pradesh and the entire country towards riots."

The prime minister responded to opposition claims about removing the CAA, asserting that "no one can do it." He accused the opposition of fostering communal tensions, saying, "You are a fraud... you forced the country to burn in the fire of communalism. Do whatever you want to, but you will never be able to remove CAA," he added.

General Elections 2024 The BJP has nominated Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, known as 'Nirahua', to contest the Azamgarh seat in the upcoming General Elections. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by Mayawati, has selected Mashhood Ahmed for the same seat in Uttar Pradesh.

From the Samajwadi Party, Dharmendra Yadav will be contesting in Azamgarh, a stronghold for his party. In the 2022 by-polls, Dharmendra Yadav lost the seat to Dinesh Lal.

Voting in Azamgarh is scheduled for the sixth phase on May 25, with the country's vote counting set for June 4.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

