The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday named Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the Mysore royal family from Mysuru Lok Sabha seat in the second list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The saffron party replaced the two-term sitting MP Pratap Simha with the US-educated YKC Wadiyar of the Mysore royal family. Wadiyar is the adopted son of Pramodadevi Wadiyar, whose late husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar had also represented the Mysore Lok Sabha seat four times in the 1980s and 1990s.

