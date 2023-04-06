Lok Sabha adjourned sine die on the last day of Budget Session

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die on the last day of Budget Session1 min read . 11:30 AM IST
- A group of Opposition parties, including the Congress, have announced that they will organize a 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk.
Amid protests by the opposition parties, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die for the Budget Session 2023, as reported by ANI.
Amid protests by the opposition parties, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die for the Budget Session 2023, as reported by ANI.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid a ruckus by the opposition.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid a ruckus by the opposition.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice to discuss the "reported procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government", as reported by the news agency ANI.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice to discuss the "reported procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government", as reported by the news agency ANI.
As per a report by PTI, A group of Opposition parties, including the Congress, have announced that they will organize a 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk on Thursday to protest against what they claim is an attack on democracy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
As per a report by PTI, A group of Opposition parties, including the Congress, have announced that they will organize a 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk on Thursday to protest against what they claim is an attack on democracy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The ongoing demand by the opposition parties for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue has resulted in continued disruptions in Parliament.
The ongoing demand by the opposition parties for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue has resulted in continued disruptions in Parliament.
MPs from various parties, including the DMK, Samajwadi Party, RJD, NCP, and Left, along with the Congress, are expected to participate in the march, which is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am.
MPs from various parties, including the DMK, Samajwadi Party, RJD, NCP, and Left, along with the Congress, are expected to participate in the march, which is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am.
Opposition parties in Parliament have been showing strong coordination during the ongoing Budget Session.
Opposition parties in Parliament have been showing strong coordination during the ongoing Budget Session.
Since the session began on March 13, they have been holding joint protests and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani issue. This matter has been raised in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to disruptions in proceedings
Since the session began on March 13, they have been holding joint protests and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani issue. This matter has been raised in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to disruptions in proceedings