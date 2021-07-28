Lok Sabha clears IBC Amendment Bill

This is very important for small businesses because the best person to run the firm would be its promoters who get orders on the basis of personal relationships and are experts in that business. Also, getting outsiders to run small businesses may be a difficult task to achieve. The ‘debtor-in-control’ feature ensures that the business does not suffer any disruption. The Ordinance said that the government felt it was expedient to provide an “efficient alternative insolvency resolution process for corporate persons classified as MSMEs" under the IBC. The idea is to ensure quicker, cost-effective and value maximising outcomes for all the stakeholders, in a manner which is least disruptive to the continuity of the businesses and also preserves jobs.

