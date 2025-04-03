Lok Sabha confirms imposition of President’s rule in Manipur

The Lok Sabha early Thursday adopted a Statutory Resolution, confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur.

A proposal seeking approval of imposition of President's rule in Manipur was discussed in the Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved statutory resolution regarding President's Rule in Manipur in the Lok Sabha late Wednesday.

President's rule can be imposed in any state for six months. It is necessary to get the imposition approved in Parliament.

‘Situation in Manipur is satisfactory, but…’

Replying to a short debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said there has been no violence in Manipur in the last four months. He said talks were on with both Meitei and Kuki communities for a peaceful solution.

He said the government has taken all possible steps to bring back normalcy in the restive Northeastern state.

"For the past four months, there has been no violence in Manipur...I will not say the situation in Manipur is satisfactory, but it is under control...Congress does not have that many MPs that they will move a no-confidence motion...," Amit Shah said.

President's Rule The resolution 'Consideration on the Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th February 2025 under article 356 (1) of the Constitution in relation to the State of Manipur’ was adopted by the Lok Sabha by a voice vote. Advertisement

The violence started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised against the high court order. There have been many efforts from the central government to bring the warring communities to the negotiating table.

Manipur violence Amit Shah said the ethnic violence in Manipur had started following an order of the state's high court. "The day the order came, we sent the central forces by air. There was no delay on our part [in taking action]," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Shah said that so far, 260 people have died in the violence that started in May 2023 and 80 percent of them lost their lives within the first month.

The home minister said he did not want to compare the violence that had taken place during the tenure of the previous governments but wanted to tell the House about the clashes between the Naga and Kuki communities that took place in the 1990s over five years. Advertisement

"Sporadic violence continued for a decade where 750 people lost their lives. There were Kuki-Paite clashes in 1997-98 when 352 people were killed. In the Meitei-Pangal clashes in the 1990s, over 100 people died. Neither the then prime minister nor the then home minister visited Manipur," he said.

Amit Shah said an impression has been given that violence erupted only during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) rule, which is not correct.

What did Opposition say? Members across party lines supported the decision but slammed the Centre for the situation in the state.

Earlier, participating in the debate, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said his party supported the resolution but wanted the restoration of peace and stability in the state.

"End insurgency, restore peace and stability, promote dialogue with each other, promote inclusivity," he said. Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sayani Ghosh of the TMC said her party too supports the resolution but favours early restoration of peace.

DMK's K Kanimozhi said "divisive" politics should come to an end in Manipur.

"We want normalcy to return, peace and harmony should be restored. We also want the formation of an elected government," she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant expressed concern over the prevailing situation in Manipur and said peace must be restored.