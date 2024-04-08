The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Ramayana-fame Arun Govil has said that he is receiving a very good response from the people during the campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in Meerut . "I am really liking it. I am getting very good responses from the public. I am seeing people's affection. Many old women were giving blessings to me. What can be bigger than this?" the veteran actor was quoted as saying by ANI.

However, it seems that everyone is not happy with the electoral campaign of the veteran actor in Meerut. The BJP candidate had to face “go-back slogans" at Pallavpuram locality of the district. Reacting to his electoral campaign in Meerut, netizens have shared several memes against the saffron party candidate in the district.

Reacting to his electoral campaign with Lord Ram's portrait in his hands, several users criticized the Election Commission accusing it of favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party. Even a user said the poll panel should change its bio to “Modi ka Parivar’.

Here are some memes:

Slamming the election commission for its inaction against the BJP candidate using a portrait of Lord Ram during the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign from Meerut, a user shared a picture of sleeping Anna Hazare representing EC.

Another user reacted by saying “Votes are being asked in the name of religion. It’s high time for EC to change their bio to ‘Modi ka Parivar’.

The third user shared another set of pictures slamming EC for inaction.

The fourth user said," Election commission is like let me relax and sleep! I will wake up if Congress makes any mistake."

However, some users supported Govil

“Ek baat bata @Nher_who ye kya pure Roadshow main aise hi lekar ghuma tha Bhagwan Ram ki picture. Or someone from the crowd gifted it to him and then for a picture he is holding it and then kept it somewhere else. Ye confirm kar pehel fir post daalio. Samjha ki nahi?"

