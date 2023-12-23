Congress has formed a manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Senior leader P. Chidambaram will chair the committee. The Convenor is TS Singh Deo, a former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is also a part of the committee, which also includes Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

At the core of Congress's strategy is a dual approach. The party intends to stand independently while also collaborating as a member of the INDIA bloc. This plan was unanimously adopted during a Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution, as announced by Congress leader KC Venugopal.

The CWC's resolution calls for unity and dedication among members in the face of the election campaign, ANI reported. It emphasises the need for discipline and a collective effort. The resolution also critically examines the current government's performance. It points out the contrast between the claims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the ground realities.

Key issues raised include the deepening social polarization, perceived as a deliberate strategy for electoral gain. The resolution asserts that democracy in India faces assault, with citizens' constitutional freedoms under threat.

Venugopal, addressing a press conference, highlighted the CWC's unanimous adoption of their resolution. The CWC discussed various topics, including the last assembly election results, the upcoming 2024 Parliament elections, and the current political scenario in India. The general mood within the CWC underscores a sincere and genuine evaluation of the outcomes of the recent state elections.

Economic inequality in focus

The upcoming 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur marks an important step in Congress' election preparations. Congress President's state-wise reviews are directing these efforts. The CWC also acknowledged initiatives to strengthen the party's finances through public participation. Each member is committed to ensuring the sustainability of these efforts.

Congress is addressing issues like economic inequality, high prices of necessities, and rising youth unemployment. This effort follows the BJP's recent wins in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

(With ANI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!