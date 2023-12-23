Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress forms manifesto committee; check key issues in focus
Congress has formed a manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Senior leader P. Chidambaram will chair the committee. The Convenor is TS Singh Deo, a former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is also a part of the committee, which also includes Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.