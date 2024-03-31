Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI bans exit polls between 7 am on April 19-6:30 pm on June 1
Lok Sabha polls 2024: The Election Commission of India has banned the publication of exit polls between April 19 and June 1. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with counting on June 4.
With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the poll body has issued an official notification regarding the "Exit polls". The Election Commission of India has instructed that the publication or publicising of exit polls will be banned in the country between 7 am on April 19 and 6:30 pm on June 1.