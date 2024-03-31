With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the poll body has issued an official notification regarding the "Exit polls". The Election Commission of India has instructed that the publication or publicising of exit polls will be banned in the country between 7 am on April 19 and 6:30 pm on June 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ECI on Thursday also notified that displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the 48 hours ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.

Lok Sabha election 2024 schedule The world's largest democratic exercise is set to unfold from 19 April onward and will conclude on 1 June. The counting of votes will take place on 4 June. According to the Election Commission, the voting schedule has been divided into seven stages over 44 days.

Phase 1 (April 19): As many as 21 states/union territories will cast votes across 102 constituencies.

As many as 21 states/union territories will cast votes across 102 constituencies. Phase 2 (April 26): As many as 13 states/union territories will cast votes across 89 constituencies.

As many as 13 states/union territories will cast votes across 89 constituencies. Phase 3 (May 7): As many as 12 states/union territories will cast votes across 94 constituencies. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 date: Kerala, TN, Kerala, Karnataka to vote in 7 phases {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Phase 4 (May 13): As many as 10 states/union territories will cast votes across 96 constituencies.

As many as 10 states/union territories will cast votes across 96 constituencies. Phase 5 (May 20): As many as eight states/union territories will cast votes across 49 constituencies.

As many as eight states/union territories will cast votes across 49 constituencies. Phase 6 (May 25): As many as seven states/union territories will cast votes across 57 constituencies.

As many as seven states/union territories will cast votes across 57 constituencies. Phase 7 (June 1): As many as eight states/union territories will cast votes across 57 constituencies. Lok Sabha election 2024: Vote-counting to take place on June 4

There are over 97 crore eligible voters and 543 Lok Sabha seats.

Besides Lok Sabha polls, assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are going for elections in the same period. Separately, bye-elections to 25 assembly constituencies in 12 states will also take place during the 44 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!