Business News/ News / India/  Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Gyanesh Kumar, SS Sandhu are new Election Commissioners, says Congress leader
LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Gyanesh Kumar, SS Sandhu are new Election Commissioners, says Congress leader

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Livemint

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel picks Gyanesh Kumar, SS Sandhu as new Election Commissioners

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: The signboard of 'Nirvachan Sadan' outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) building (PTI)Premium
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: The signboard of 'Nirvachan Sadan' outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) building (PTI)

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, reports have emerged that Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu have been appointed as new Election Commissioners. The new appointments have come after the resignation of former Election Commissioner Arun Goel and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey last week.

Follow Mint's LIVE blog to read latest updates of this big story:

14 Mar 2024, 02:20:46 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu selected as election commissioners, says Congress leader 

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has told media today that Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu from Punjab have been appointed as election commissioners.

14 Mar 2024, 02:06:38 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi-led panel picks two election commissioners, report claims

As per media reports, two vacancies in the Election Commission of India were filled following the appointments of bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar.

