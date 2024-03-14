Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, reports have emerged that Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu have been appointed as new Election Commissioners. The new appointments have come after the resignation of former Election Commissioner Arun Goel and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey last week.
Follow Mint's LIVE blog to read latest updates of this big story:
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has told media today that Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu from Punjab have been appointed as election commissioners.
As per media reports, two vacancies in the Election Commission of India were filled following the appointments of bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar.
