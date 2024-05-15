Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mumbai Police issue traffic guidelines ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Ghatkopar
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will champion his party's prospects at three major rallies in Mumbai, Maharashtra, aiming to sway voters with his vision.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a 2.5 km long roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar at 8 pm from Shreyas Cinema on LBS Road to Gandhi market on Wednesday, May 15. To avoid security lapses, Mumbai police issued traffic guidelines for the day.