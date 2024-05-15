Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a 2.5 km long roadshow in Mumbai 's Ghatkopar at 8 pm from Shreyas Cinema on LBS Road to Gandhi market on Wednesday, May 15. To avoid security lapses, Mumbai police issued traffic guidelines for the day.

Multiple routes including LBS road in Ghatkopar will remain closed for some hours. “The LBS road will be closed to vehicles from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction, and the Mahul-Ghatkopar road will be closed from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction from 2 pm to 10 pm," the official told newswire PTI.

During this rally, other roads that will also be closed include the Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road from Ghatkopar Junction to Sakinaka Junction, the Gulati petrol pump junction from Hiranandani Kailas Complex Road, and from Golibar Maidan to Ghatkopar Metro Station (West) toward Sarvodaya Junction.

Vehicular traffic will be rerouted to the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla Road, Saki Vihar Road, MIDC Central Road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Sion Bandra Link Road, and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), the official added.

The billboard collapse in Ghatkopar on Tuesday resulted in traffic congestion on several routes and necessitated road closures as rescue operations progressed.

PM Modi in Maharashtra

The roadshow will kick off at 8 pm from Shreyas Cinema on LBS Road in Ghatkopar and conclude at Gandhi Market. PM Narendra Modi will be campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Ghatkopar seat, Mihir Kotecha. The constituency will vote alongside other seats in Mumbai on May 20, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Before his roadshow, PM Modi will deliver an election rally in Dindori, followed by another in Kalyan.

His roadshow follows a tragic incident two days ago, wherein a massive hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar near a petrol pump, resulting in the death of 14 people and injuries to 75 others. The hoarding, larger than an Olympic pool, collapsed amidst heavy rains and dust storms across Mumbai on Monday evening.

