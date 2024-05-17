Lok Sabha election 2024: NDA may not win 370-410 seats, but will improve 2019 tally, says Antique Broking
Lok Sabha election 2024: Antique Stock Broking believes the drop in voter turnout might have a minimal impact on BJP-held seats. The drop is mainly seen in seats where the party won with a high winning margin of over 20 per cent in 2019.
Lok Sabha election 2024: The BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) may not win 370-410 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election but will still surpass its 2019 tally of 353 seats, according to brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking.