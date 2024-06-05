Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result: Congress bags both Lok Sabha seats in violence-hit Manipur
Congress wins both Lok Sabha seats in Manipur, defeating BJP-NPP-NPF alliance. Bimol Akoijam wins Inner Manipur, Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur wins Outer Manipur. Bimol selected as alternative to BJP, Arthur becomes third Tangkhul Naga to secure seat.
The Congress won both the Lok Sabha seats — Inner and Outer Maniour — in violence-hit Manipur, defeating the BJP-National People's Party (NPP)-Naga People's Front (NPF) alliance on Tuesday.