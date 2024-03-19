In an unprecedented move, a group of Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley organised a special Hindu ritual called ‘havan’ at a local temple, seeking divine blessings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India, as per PTI.

The event was organised by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), USA San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, and witnessed a large turnout of people from the Indian diaspora. The organisers described the ‘havan’ as a collective invocation to fulfil the aspirations of a majority of Indians and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who support Modi’s leadership.

“This spiritual gathering reflects the deep-rooted faith in India’s democratic process and the hopes for continued progress and governance reforms under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership," said an OFBJP spokesperson, as quoted by PTI.

The organisers echoed the popular sentiment of “Ab ki Baar, 400 Paar" (this time, more than 400 seats), alluding to Modi’s ambitious target for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to secure over 400 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha.

As the campaign heats up, the Indian-American community in Silicon Valley’s technology hub appears to be rallying behind PM Modi, seeking divine intervention through ancient Hindu rituals to secure his victory in the world’s largest democratic exercise.

Modi’s roadshow in Coimbatore gets enthusiastic response

Back in India, as Prime Minister Modi conducted a roadshow in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on Monday, March 18, the enthusiastic crowds expressed confidence in his ability to win a third consecutive term. A young woman described Modi as a “people’s man", highlighting his strong connection with the masses.

“As he says, ‘ab ki baar 400 paar’, he will most probably win. He is a people’s man," she told reporters, expressing her excitement after waiting hours to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Another young man predicted that the BJP would win 404 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, stating, “He (PM Modi) will, 100 per cent win this time. They (BJP) will get 404 seats. He fulfils whatever guarantees he promises."

The Lok Sabha elections in India are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, with the results to be announced on June 4.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!