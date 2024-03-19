Lok Sabha Election 2024: Silicon Valley's Indian-American techies organise havan to seek blessings for PM Modi's victory
The event was organised by OFBJP, USA San Francisco Bay Area Chapter, and saw a large turnout of people from the Indian diaspora. The organisers described the 'havan' as a collective invocation to fulfil the aspirations of a majority of Indians and NRIs who support Modi's leadership
In an unprecedented move, a group of Indian-American technology professionals from Silicon Valley organised a special Hindu ritual called ‘havan’ at a local temple, seeking divine blessings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India, as per PTI.