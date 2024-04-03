Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on April 3 dismissed Congress Minister of Parliament and party leader Rahul Gandhi's claims that India would suffer from a third BJP mandate, asking reporters "Who even believes what he says?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also attacked Gandhi for what he called "undemocratic language".

"Who even believes what he says? What Rahul Gandhi says doesn't have any facts or seriousness. His own party doesn't take him seriously, what will someone else do…" Yadav told ANI.

“Congress is nowhere, it is lagging way behind. Rahul Gandhi is responsible for it. He never took Congress or elections seriously. There is still some time, we hope Congress will come out of its internal conflicts and have some self-introspection," he added.

BJP's Comeback Against Rahul Gandhi's Claims Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, the prime minister said, “The shahzada (prince) of the Congress Shahi family has given a clarion call that if the country chooses the BJP for the third time, the country will be set on fire. They have been out of power for 10 years after ruling 70 years in the country and are speaking of setting the country on fire!"

"Do you approve of this? Will you allow the country to be set on fire? Is this language acceptable? Is this the language of democracy? Won't you punish people who say such words," he added while speaking at a rally in Uttarakhand.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also called Gandhi's claims a "mindless statement".

"I think a leader of his stature should not make such mindless statements. With the kind of development that is taking place in the country, the people of the country are with the BJP and PM Modi. Perhaps the 'fire' in his (Rahul Gandhi's) mind and that is why he thinks so. The country is making progress, and poverty is being alleviated..." he said.

The BJP has also filed a complaint against Gandhi for "peddling disinformation" and sowing discord. The development came amid growing outrage over his 'match-fixing' charge against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior BJP leaders have also called for 'stringent action' against the Wayanad MP following his speech during a recent INDIA bloc rally.

Rahul Gandhi's Salvo Against BJP Giving reference to ongoing IPL matches, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the opposition a victim of ‘match-fixing’ ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“Umpires were chosen by PM Modi, two players from our team have been arrested before the match," said the Wayanad MP while addressing the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 31.

Lashing out at the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said that the saffron party won't be able to meet its set target of 400 seats for Lok Sabha elections 2024 without EVMs, match-fixing, pressure on opposition leaders and buying media.

"Two chief ministers were arrested. What kind of election is this," Gandhi alleged, adding, "Match-fixing is being done by PM Modi along with three to four billionaires. This is being done to snatch the Constitution from the poor."

(With inputs from ANI)

