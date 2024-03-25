Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who is K Surendran, BJP's pick against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad?
BJP fields K Surendran against Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party aims to challenge Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF dominance in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded its state chief K Surendran against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's high-profile Wayanad constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message