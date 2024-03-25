BJP fields K Surendran against Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's Wayanad for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party aims to challenge Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF dominance in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded its state chief K Surendran against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala's high-profile Wayanad constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.

The BJP is striving to break decades-old bipolar politics dominated by the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala. The party had earlier announced the candidates for 12 seats. Its ally BDJS will contest four seats in the state.

Other candidates include TN Sarasu will contest Alathur, KS Radhakrishnan from Ernakulam, and G Krishnakumar from Kollam. Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

So far, the ruling BJP has announced 398 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The parliamentary elections for the 543 constituencies will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1.

Who is K Surendran? 1) Surendran has been serving as the president of the Kerala BJP unit since 2020. He is the face of the saffron party's fierce agitations against the entry of young women into Sabarimala years ago.

2) Kunnummel Surendran, hailing from Ulleyeri in Kozhikode district, began his political career as Wayanad district president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

3) He had unsuccessfully contested from Pathanamthitta in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Surendran was fielded from Konni in the assembly bypoll in the same year, but he couldn't make it.

4) K Surendran is also known as a close confidant of Union Minister V Muraleedharan. He lost the Manjeswaram constituency by a mere 89 votes in the 2016 Assembly polls.

5) Surendran was also accused of threatening BSP candidate K Sundara in the Manjeshwaram assembly election in 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

