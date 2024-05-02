Lok Sabha Election 2024: 329 candidates contesting in Phase-3 are crorepati; BJP's South Goa nominee richest
According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the average asset per candidate contesting in phase-3 of Lok Sabha election is ₹5.66 crore.
At least 29 percent of the total 1,352 candidates contesting the third phase of Lok Sabha elections are crorepati. The polling for 94 seats across 12 states and union territories will take place in the third phase on May 7.
