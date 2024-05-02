At least 29 percent of the total 1,352 candidates contesting the third phase of Lok Sabha elections are crorepati. The polling for 94 seats across 12 states and union territories will take place in the third phase on May 7.

According to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the average asset per candidate contesting in phase-3 of Lok Sabha election is ₹5.66 crore.

The richest candidate in the South Goa constituency for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, boasts wealth amounting to ₹1,361 crore. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, contesting from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, possesses assets worth ₹424 crore.

Also Read: Lok Sabha polls: Who is Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, Goa BJP leader and richest candidate in Phase 3 with ₹1,361 cr assets?

Among the candidates in the fray, all three from JD(U), five from Shiv Sena (UBT), three each from NCP, RJD and NCP(SCP) are crorepatis.

The analysis conducted of the election watchdog on the assets declared by the AITC candidates revealed that four out of six had assets exceeding ₹1 crore.

Khalilur Rehman, TMC candidate from Jangipur constituency, has assets valued at over ₹51 crore. Mohammed Jamal Saikh, an independent candidate contesting from Maldaha Dakshin has total assets of ₹41,000.

Whereas, 77 out of 82 BJP candidates and 60 out of 68 Congress candidates are crorepatis.

Also Read: Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 3 on May 7: Gujarat, Maharashtra sees maximum nominations as 12 states, UTs prepare to vote

Party-wise crorepati candidates

The analysis further revealed that the average assets of three Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidates is ₹89.68 crore. Meanwhile, the average assets of three NCP candidates is ₹62.64 crore, and that of 82 BJP candidates is ₹44.07 crore.

According to the election watchdog's analysis, 68 Indian National Congress candidates have average assets of ₹20.59 crore. Additionally, five Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidates possess average assets worth ₹5.65 crore, while two Shiv Sena candidates have wealth totaling ₹9.81 crore.

Also Read: BJP, allies won 100+ seats in first two phases of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah

The analysis additionally revealed that after the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 1,563 were found to be valid. Maharashtra's Osmanabad constituency has received the maximum of 77 nomination forms.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!