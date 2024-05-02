Mallikarjun Kharge’s 'Ram vs Shiva' remark stirs row: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, 'tendency of Congress to insult...'
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath condemned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ram vs Shiva' comment, stating that Ram and Shiva are not different and both complement each other. He accused Congress of insulting Sanatan Dharma.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the Congress over party president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, and accused the grand-old party of insulting the Sanatan tradition of India.
Addressing a poll rally in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday in support of party candidate Shivkumar Dahariya, Kharge said: "This candidate is Shivkumar Dahariya. His name is Shivkumar - 'barabar ye Ram ka muqabla kar sakta hai kyunki ye Shiv hai' (He can compete with Ram because he is Shiva). I am also Mallikarjun. (Main bhi Shiv hoon)," ANI reported.