Lok Sabha Election Phase 3: Will rain and scorching heat impact voting in Bengal, Odisha and Karnataka?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert in northeastern states and West Bengal as voting is underway in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections. However, the weather department has given an orange alert for heat wave in most of the Karnataka districts.
