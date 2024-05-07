The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert in northeastern states and West Bengal as voting is underway in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections. However, the weather department has given an orange alert for heat wave in most of the Karnataka districts.

In a respite to voters amid scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert in northeastern states and West Bengal as voting is underway in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Voting is underway in 93 Lok Sabha seats, including West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, which will seal the fate of many prominent candidates.

On Monday, heavy rain drenched Kolkata and other districts in the region, significantly bringing down temperatures along with gusty winds.

The Met Department stated that thunderstorms are likely in the region over the next few days. However, six people, including a married couple, died in thunderstorms in south Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand and substantial moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal will bring thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds to various districts of West Bengal, reported PTI, quoting the weather office.

Heatwave alert in Karnataka The weather department has issued an orange alert for a heatwave in most of the 14 Karnataka districts where polling is underway in Lok Sabha constituencies on May 7.

According to PTI, the Election Commission has made arrangements to mitigate the heat in the polling centres, hoping that the voter turnout will not be affected by the weather conditions.

Separately, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued a red alert for five districts – Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Koppal – till May 9.

Bengaluru could experience light rain in the coming days.

Odisha: Rain brings respite Even though some places recorded temperatures of 43 degrees Celsius on Monday, thunderstorms and rain brought respite from the heatwave in some areas. The IMD said that thunderstorms with rain would continue in the state for another four days.

Bolangir town in western Odisha recorded a temperature of 44.5 degrees C and became the hottest place in the state for the day on Monday.

Heatwave alert in Rajasthan The IMD officials have said that from May 7 to 10, there will be a heatwave with the possibility of loo following the hot weather conditions. On the other hand, from May 10 to 11, light rain is possible in some regions.

"From May 10-11, light rain is possible in some regions. From May 7 to 10, IMD Jaipur has issued a yellow alert for heatwave," said the official.

Tamil Nadu According to the weather department, most of the districts in the state have been recording above-normal temperatures.

The heatwave conditions will likely continue to prevail in the eastern and southern states until May 9.

