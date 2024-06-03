Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: From Jammu & Kashmir to Mizoram and Andhra Pradesh, here's how India braces for June 4
The Election Commission is slated to convene a press conference today at 12:30 pm, a day before Lok Sabha election 2024 result day. Preparations and security measures are in place across various states in the country as the vote-counting process is scheduled to begin around 8:00 am.
The seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded on Saturday, June 1. The Election Commission is scheduled to convene a press conference in Delhi on Monday, June 3, at 12:30 p.m., a day before the election results will be declared on June 4.