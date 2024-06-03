The seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concluded on Saturday, June 1. The Election Commission is scheduled to convene a press conference in Delhi on Monday, June 3, at 12:30 p.m., a day before the election results will be declared on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This marks the first time in India's history that the polling body will hold a press conference ahead of the general election results.

Also read: What changed in India after Lok Sabha election 2024 voting? Meanwhile, here's how various states across India have made arrangements for vote counting day: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mizoram A senior official informed newswire PTI on Monday that over 2,000 personnel would be deployed in the north-eastern state of Mizoram to proceed with the vote-counting process for the state's lone Lok Sabha seat.

“A three-tier security arrangement has been made in all the 13 counting centres across the state," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said. In the state capital, Aizawl, there would be three counting centres and one in each of the other district headquarters.

There will be 40 counting halls equipped with 379 tables. Each table will be overseen by a counting supervisor, a counting agent, and a micro observer. As stated by the CEO, vote counting will commence at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, starting with the postal ballots and followed by the votes recorded in the EVMs. Besides this, media centres have been set up at all the counting venues to ensure seamless distribution of information regarding election results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘Very hopeful our results will be totally opposite to exit polls,’ says Sonia Gandhi Telangana Warangal Returning Officer and District Collector P Pravinya said, “For the Warangal constituency, we have 7 Assembly segments, and there are a total of 8 counting halls, including postal ballot counting halls. Today, we are having a dress rehearsal training for all the staff, which includes counting supervisors, counting assistants, microobservers, etc. "

She added, “Based on today's training, we will start counting votes tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. A staff of 1200 has been deployed here, which includes staff who do the actual counting and also staff who do tabulation and data entry."

To ensure law and order, a three-tier barricading system and police personnel have been deployed. The initial EVM counting round is expected to be completed by 9:00 a.m., while the counting of postal ballots will take more time.

West Bengal The Election Commission mandated repolling at a single polling station in both the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal on Monday after clashes broke out on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the polls.

On Sunday, the decision to repoll was made based on reports from the returning officers, the district election officers, and concerned observers. The repolling that commenced at 7:00 am today will wrap up by 6 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting tomorrow: How to check in constituency-wise results? Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa informed ANI that vote counting on June 4 will commence at 8:00 a.m. in 75 districts across 81 counting centres in the state.

Navdeep Rinwa stated, “Out of 80 Lok Sabha seats, the counting of votes for 35 seats will take place in one counting centre, the counting of votes for 37 seats will take place in 2 counting centres each, and the counting of seats of 8 Lok Sabha seats will be done in 3 centres each." He added, "Postal ballots will be counted at the headquarters of the returning officer of the parliamentary constituency."

The election commission has appointed additional observers to ensure vigilant oversight of the election count. In total, 179 observers have been appointed: 15 observers have been assigned to one assembly constituency each, 104 observers to two constituencies each, and 60 observers to three constituencies each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir police have implemented a three-tier security arrangement at a counting centre in Kathua district ahead of counting day for the elections to the Udhampur seat. The state sends five seats to the lower house of Parliament.

SSP Anayat, stationed at Kathua, informed ANI, “We rehearsed; this will also help with field familiarisation of the forces that have come from outside... We have made a three-tier security deployment." He added, “Police, with the help of district administration, are almost ready for June 4, the poll counting day. We are very hopeful that a very peaceful counting session will be held."

Stringent security checks will be in place, and vehicles will be checked for miscreants. The police urged the public to approach in-charge police officers in case of dispute or confrontation and ‘not take the law into your hands.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stating that elections are being celebrated like festivals, SSP said that people can come here to express support for their candidates.

"My only request with the people is to maintain coordination with the security forces. If there is any dispute or confrontation with the police, you can speak with the in-charge police officers," SSP Anayat added. "Do not take the law into your hands.

He said there would be no route diversion on the counting day. “Traffic will flow on both sides. Vehicles would be checked up." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: 21 events, temple visits: Modi-Yogi bond shines in Lok Sabha elections 2024 Andhra Pradesh TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who anticipates an NDA victory on June 2, directed the counting agents and the chief election agents to reach the counting centres on time. He further urged the counting agents to ensure that the officials function as per the laid-down norms and be alert while the EVMs are being shifted from the strong rooms to the counting centres.

In a Zoom meeting on Sunday, he ordered NDA candidates to leave the counting centres only after he took the declaration form from the returning officer (RO) concerned.

Moreover, Purandheswari and the Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman, Nadendla Manohar, directed the candidates to contact their legal teams, anticipating thepossibility of clashes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!