Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Voting trends show big upset for BJP in Uttar Pradesh; Samajwadi Party leads in 34 seats
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: At 11.05 am, the Election Commission figures showed that the BJP was leading in 35 seats against SP's 34, with the opposition alliance ahead in 42 seats
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: As the counting of votes is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be suffering surprising reverses in some Hindi heartland states, including in the politically most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.