Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: As the counting of votes is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be suffering surprising reverses in some Hindi heartland states, including in the politically most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to voting trends shown by the Election Commission, in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP was locked in a neck-and-neck fight with the Samajwadi Party.

At 11.05 am, the EC figures showed that the BJP was leading in 35 seats against SP's 34, with the opposition INDIA bloc alliance ahead in 42 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Catch live updates on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 In 2019, the BJP had won 62 seats in the state. The Samajwadi Party had five seats.

Among the prominent leaders who have taken comfortable leads over their rivals are Narendra Modi in Varanasi, Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, Dimple Yadav in Kannauj and Mainpuri, respectively, and Congress candidates Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma in Rae Bareli and Amethi, respectively.

BJP's Arun Govil and Hema Malini were ahead of their rivals in the Meerut and Mathura seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh is leading by 40,449 votes over SP's Bhagat Ram in Kaiserganj.

On the Faizabad seat in Ayodhya district, the BJP's Lallu Singh is trailing by 5,326 votes against the SP's Awadhesh Prasad.

Haryana In Haryana, the BJP was behind the Congress as the two parties led in four and six seats, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan The BJP was ahead in 14 seats in Rajasthan against the eight seats of the Congress.

Bihar In Bihar, the BJP-JD(U)-LJP(R) alliance appeared to be in a strong position against the RJD-Congress-Left alliance.

The EC data showed the ruling party ahead in 31 of its 40 seats. In 2019, they had won 39 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

