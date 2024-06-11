’Lok Sabha election result is a warning bell for us’: DK Shivakumar on losing to BJP in Karnataka

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on Monday, describing the Lok Sabha 2024 elections outcome in the state as a “warning bell” to the Congress, indicated that the ruling party in the state is currently on a fact-finding mission to find out the reasons for the below-par performance.

The NDA secured 19 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, with the BJP claiming 17 and the JD(S) winning two. The ruling Congress heavily relied on its government’s guarantee schemes to garner electoral success but could win only nine seats.

The Deputy Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of analysing and correcting mistakes. He urged party members to avoid discussing the party's performance or assigning blame in front of the media, PTI reported.

“When the General Secretary (AICC) and Rahul Gandhi came to Bengaluru, they told us. We are calling meetings and discussing. We have called a meeting to discuss Bengaluru city. For other places, we will fix dates as well. We need to examine things, where we have gone wrong, and what has happened,” Shivakumar told media persons here.

“I have asked party men not to speak to the media. Let us do the fact-finding on what has happened and where and find solutions. People have given us a warning bell. We need to be careful in the future. At least now we have to realise what has gone wrong and where, and we should rectify it,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Shivakumar said the Congress party was confident about securing around 15 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. However, it failed to do so because several leaders were not elected from their home turf.

“We are verifying why it happened. There may be several individual causes, but defeat is a defeat. We have to accept that votes for us have gone down. People have given verdict, we can’t give lame excuses. We have to set it right," he said.

“There is no use in it. Those who had taken responsibility for their respective area must answer for the performance there. They should speak to workers as to what went wrong and what is the solution,” the Karnataka Congress chief added.