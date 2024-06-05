Lok Sabha Elections: 'Modi govt will be unstable'—What Sanjay Raut said on Naidu, Nitish Kumar staying with NDA
INDIA bloc leaders will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Wednesday to deliberate on the Lok Sabha poll results and decide on the strategy to form the government
Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, speaking to media persons on Wednesday, said the BJP would give an “unstable government" and that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal-United (JD U) have to decide whether they want to join hands with those from whom democracy is under threat.