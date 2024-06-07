Amit Shah speaks to Devendra Fadnavis, rejects his offer to resign as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Amit Shah has spoken to Devendra Fadnavis over his offer to quit as Deputy CM after BJP's poor performance in Maharashtra in Lok Sabha elections, and asked him to continue doing his work.

Updated09:40 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference in Mumbai.(ANI)

Days after Devendra Fadnavis expressed his desire to step-down from the post of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister following the BJP's debacle in the state in Lok Sabha elections, Home Minister Amit Shah rejected his offer.

The development comes amid reports of Fadnavis being firm on his decision.

Fadnavis met Shah at his residence where the home minister asked him to continue working for the Maharashtra government, reported NDTV quoting sources.

Shah has also asked Fadnavis to prepare a plan for the revival of the party in Maharashtra, where assembly elections are likely to be held in October.

Shah reportedly told Fadnavis that if he resigns, it will affect the morale of BJP workers.

Of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates were elected in just nine seats, whereas the NDA alliance partners NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) received one and seven seats, respectively.

Whereas, the Congress party emerged as the largest party with 13 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) 9 and NCP (SP) 8.

Addressing a press conference after the results, Fadnavis said that he takes responsibility for the result in Maharashtra. "I am requesting the party leadership to relieve me from the responsibility in the government so that I can work full time for the party in upcoming assembly elections,” he said.

Fadnavis also stated that he agrees that he was lacking somewhere in all this and going to make all efforts to overcome this shortcoming.

Several BJP leaders asked Fadnavis to rethink about his desire to quit.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that the offer of Devendra Fadnavis to resign was not discussed at the NDA meeting in Delhi, adding, “It was an internal matter of the BJP and there was no reason for it to be discussed at the NDA meeting in Delhi.”

