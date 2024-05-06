Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengaluru Police issues traffic advisory ahead of polls on May 7
Bengaluru Police issued a traffic advisory for Lok Sabha elections. Many from North and Central Karnataka expected to leave Bengaluru to vote.
Bengaluru Police has issued a traffic advisory for residents ahead of Lok Sabha polls on May 7. An official communique warned about traffic congestion around the bustling Majestic area as a large number of people leave for their hometowns. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has also roped in additional buses to accommodate homebound voters