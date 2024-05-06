Hello User
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengaluru Police issues traffic advisory ahead of polls on May 7

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bengaluru Police issues traffic advisory ahead of polls on May 7

Livemint

Bengaluru Police issued a traffic advisory for Lok Sabha elections. Many from North and Central Karnataka expected to leave Bengaluru to vote.

Participants walk down a road during the Vote-A-Thon, an awareness campaign organized by the Karnataka's Chief Electoral Office to encourage 100 percent voting turnout for the upcoming 2024 general elections, in Bengaluru on March 17, 2024. India's election commission announced on March 16 that national polls would begin on April 19, with Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly favoured to win a third term in the world's largest democracy. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)

Bengaluru Police has issued a traffic advisory for residents ahead of Lok Sabha polls on May 7. An official communique warned about traffic congestion around the bustling Majestic area as a large number of people leave for their hometowns. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has also roped in additional buses to accommodate homebound voters

“An appeal to public, Due to 2nd phase of Lok Sabha election in Karnataka state, a large number of people are going to their hometowns and KSRTC has left additional buses from Majestic/Kempegowda Bus Stand. There is a possibility of traffic congestion," explained the notice issued on Sunday.

A significant number of people from North and Central Karnataka are expected to depart Bengaluru to cast their votes on Monday. Elections are being held across two phases in Karnataka with 14 seats in the fray this week. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Alternative routes suggested by Bengaluru Police

The Traffic Police has urged people travelling from Raja Ram Mohan Roy and JC Road towards Rajajinagar to to travel via Palace Road, Chalukya Circle and Race Course road. Meanwhile those travelling from Raja Ram Mohan Roy towards Magadi Road have been requested to make use of the NR Square, Townhall Circle, Market Circle, Royan Circle and Siri Circle routes.

