Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its twelfth list for the general election on April 16 for seven constituencies across Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has on April 16 released its newest list of candidates for the upcoming general elections in India. The 12th list comprises BJP candidates for seven Lok Sabha constituencies across Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Here is the candidate list Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle from Satara Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra

Manjeet Singh Manna Miawind from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab

Anita Som Prakash from Hoshiarpur (SC) Lok Sabha seat in Punjab

Parampal Kaur Sindhu, IAS from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat in Punjab

Thakur Vishwadeep Singh from Firozabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh

Shashank Mani Tripathi from Deoria Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh

Abhijit Das (Bobby) from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal Lok Sabha Fight Heats Up The Congress released a fresh list of candidates on Sunday (April 14), naming 10 candidates from Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Political activist Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi constituency. And, the party named JP Agarwal as its candidate for the Chandni Chowk seat while former MP Udit Raj was fielded from the North West Delhi-SC seat.

In-fighting in BJP? We take a look Meanwhile, the ruling coalition leader BJP is faced with infighting, dissent and defections in many states as it goes to the Lok Sabha elections 2024 seeking a record third term for its government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While some of the party’s prominent leaders have joined the opposition ranks, others have decided to contest against the saffron party independently due to the growing dissent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most of the resentment stems from the choice of candidates that the BJP has made. The party has roughly dropped one-fourth of the sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the names of the candidates released so far for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

