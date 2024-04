Congress on Tuesday released its list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The grand old party tweeted, the list of names of Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh was released by the Indian National Congress.

ICHCHAPURAM - MASUPATRI CHAKRAVARTHY REDDY

PALASA - MAJJI TRINADH BABU

PATHAPATNAM - KOPPUROTHU VENKATA RAO

SRIKAKULAM - PAIDI NAGABHUSHAN RAO

AMADALAVALASA - SANNAPALA ANNAJIRAO

ETCHERLA - KARIMAJJII MALLESWAR RAO

NARASANNAΡΕΤΑ - MANTRI NARASIMHA MURTHY

RAJAM (SC) - KAMBALA RAJAVARDHAN

PALAKONDA (ST) - SARAVA CHANTI BABU

PARVATHIPURAM (SC) - BATTINA MOHAN RAO

SALUR (ST) - MUVVALA PUSHPA RAO

CHEEPURUPALLE - TUMMAGANTI SURINAIDU

GAJAPATHINAGARAM - GADAPU KURMINAIDU

VIZIANAGARAM - SATISH KUMAR SUNKARI

VISHKHΑΡΑΤΝΑΜ EAST - GUTHULA SRINIVAS RAO

MADUGULA - BBS SRINIVAS RAO

PADERU (ST) - SATAKA BULLIBABU

ΑΝΑΚΑPALLE - ILLA RAMA GANGADHARA RAO

PENDURTHI - PIRIDI BHAGAT

PAYAKARAOPET (SC) - BONI TATA RAO

TUNI - GELAM SRINIVASA RAD

PRATHIPADU - NVV SATYANARAYANA

