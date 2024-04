Congress releases list of 114 candidates for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls

Congress on Tuesday released its list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The grand old party tweeted, the list of names of Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh was released by the Indian National Congress.

ICHCHAPURAM - MASUPATRI CHAKRAVARTHY REDDY

PATHAPATNAM - KOPPUROTHU VENKATA RAO

SRIKAKULAM - PAIDI NAGABHUSHAN RAO

ETCHERLA - KARIMAJJII MALLESWAR RAO

NARASANNAΡΕΤΑ - MANTRI NARASIMHA MURTHY

PALAKONDA (ST) - SARAVA CHANTI BABU

PARVATHIPURAM (SC) - BATTINA MOHAN RAO

CHEEPURUPALLE - TUMMAGANTI SURINAIDU

GAJAPATHINAGARAM - GADAPU KURMINAIDU

VISHKHΑΡΑΤΝΑΜ EAST - GUTHULA SRINIVAS RAO

MADUGULA - BBS SRINIVAS RAO

ΑΝΑΚΑPALLE - ILLA RAMA GANGADHARA RAO

PENDURTHI - PIRIDI BHAGAT

TUNI - GELAM SRINIVASA RAD

PRATHIPADU - NVV SATYANARAYANA

