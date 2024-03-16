Lok Sabha elections 2024: In his first reaction to the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the preparations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PM Modi said that the ruling party will go to voters on the basis of their track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date LIVE updates “The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people on the basis of our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors," PM Modi said in a post on X.

While attacking the Opposition INDIA bloc, PM Modi recounted the scams and policy paralysis issues during the previous regime. “Ten years ago, before we assumed office, the people of India were feeling betrayed and disillusioned thanks to INDI Alliance’s pathetic governance. No sector was left untouched by scams and policy paralysis. The world had given up on India. From there, it’s been a glorious turnaround," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi emphasized that the welfare schemes started by his government reached all parts of India and our country is creating records in developmental goals. “The people of India are witnessing what a determined, focused, and result-oriented government can do. And, they want more of it. That is why from every corner of India, cutting across all sections of society, the people are saying in one voice- Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar!," PM Modi said.

'Opposition is rudderless and issueless': PM Modi

In a jibe at Opposition parties, PM Modi said that all they can do is abuse and vote-bank politics. “Our Opposition is rudderless and issueless. All they can do is abuse us and practice vote bank politics. Their dynastic approach and attempts to divide society are not being accepted. Equally hurting them is their corruption track record. People don’t want such leadership," he said.

“In our third term, there’s much work to be done. The last decade was about filling gaps created by those who ruled for seventy years. It was also about instilling a spirit of self-confidence that yes, India can become prosperous and self-reliant. We will build on this spirit," PM Modi added.

'India to become third largest global economy soon': PM Modi

PM Modi said that during his third term, the fight against poverty and corruption will go on at an even faster pace and the new government will strongly emphasize social justice. He added that they are going to work towards making India the third-largest global economy and fulfill the dreams of the Indian youth.

“I can clearly see that the coming five years will be about our collective resolve of establishing the roadmap that will guide our trajectory as a nation for the next thousand years and make India the embodiment of prosperity, all-round growth, and global leadership," PM Modi said.

“I derive great strength from people’s blessings, especially the poor, our farmers, Yuva and Nari Shakti. When they say ‘मैं हूँ मोदी का परिवार’, it fills me with joy and makes me work harder to build a Viksit Bharat. This is THE era to make it happen and together we will! यही समय है सही समय है!," he concluded.

