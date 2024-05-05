Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC gave green signal before govt lifted onion export ban, says official
This regulatory adjustment was announced on Saturday, as the government lifted the ban on onion exports—a move that could significantly benefit a vast number of farmers, particularly in key onion-producing regions like Maharashtra, which are gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The Indian government received approval from the Election Commission to lift the ban on onion exports amid the ongoing implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) due to the Lok Sabha elections, according to government sources, as per PTI. The Department of Revenue, under the finance ministry, was granted permission to resume onion exports, albeit with specific conditions including a 40% export duty and a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 550 per tonne.