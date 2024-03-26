Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC issues heat wave advisory, lists dos and don'ts. Details here
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The ECI has also asked chief electoral officers of states and UTs to make water, medical kits, electricity, among others available at polling stations.
The Election Commission of India (EC) has issued heat wave advisory ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The advisory comes as India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the country is likely to experience a warmer start to the summer season this year. Just few days back, IMD warned that the country is likely to witness extreme temperatures and severe heatwaves during the month of April.