Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As temperature soars, EC forms task force to monitor heat conditions for next phases of polls
The Election Commission has constituted a task force to monitor heat conditions before the next phases of the general elections amid reports of above-normal temperatures and heat waves in certain parts of the country. Phase 2 of the general elections will be held on April 26.
