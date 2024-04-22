The Election Commission has constituted a task force to monitor heat conditions before the next phases of the general elections amid reports of above-normal temperatures and heat waves in certain parts of the country. Phase 2 of the general elections will be held on April 26.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said it has constituted a task force to monitor heat conditions before the next phases of the general elections amid reports of above-normal temperatures and heat waves in certain parts of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The commission said the task force will comprise officials from the EC, India Meteorlogical Department (IMD), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). It will review the impact of heat wave and humidity, five days before each phases of polling.

The election panel held a meeting with top officials of the concerned agencies to understand the developing weather situation and discuss measures to mitigate any risk due to hot weather conditions.

During the meeting, the IMD informed the EC that there is no major concern with regard to the heatwave for phase 2 of the general elections scheduled on April 26.

The commission directed MoHFW to issue instructions to health authorities in states to prepare for, and extend assistance, in case heatwave conditions are expected to affect election operations.

The commission will hold a separate review with State CEOs to ensure adequate arrangements at polling stations including shamiyana, drinking water, fans, and other essential facilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EC further said, Information, Education and Communication activities will be carried out among the public for precautionary measures (Do's & Don'ts) to mitigate the heat wave impact in polling station areas.

The EC said it is closely monitoring the weather reports and will ensure the comfort and well-being of voters along with polling personnel and security forces, candidates and political party leaders.

