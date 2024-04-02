Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission beefs up vigilance in key poll-bound states, appoints special observers
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The ECI has entrusted former civil servants with brilliant track records to oversee the electoral process with strict vigilance.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 2 announced the appointment of special observers for administrative, security, and expenditure monitoring purposes in several states.
