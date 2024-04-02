Lok Sabha elections 2024: The ECI has entrusted former civil servants with brilliant track records to oversee the electoral process with strict vigilance.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 2 announced the appointment of special observers for administrative, security, and expenditure monitoring purposes in several states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ECI has entrusted former civil servants with brilliant track records to oversee the electoral process with strict vigilance. These special observers will focus on addressing challenges posed by the influence of money, muscle, and misinformation, according to the poll panel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Observers (General and Police) have been deployed in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar where the population is more than seven crore and also in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha where the simultaneous elections to the Assemblies are to be held, the poll authority said.

Additionally, the ECI has deployed Special Expenditure Observers in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha to monitor election-related expenditures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued a censure on April 1 to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress' Supriya Shrinate for their derogatory remarks against the dignity of women.

Election Commission has issued a warning to two individuals for their derogatory comments, which were deemed a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The Commission stated that their remarks constituted a low-level personal attack and breached the provisions of the Code.

In another development, the Election Commission of India on March 29, said that it has received over 79,000 complaints on its ‘cVIGIL app’ since the Lok Sabha election 2024 dates were announced on March 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EC, in a report said that the cVIGIL mobile application has become an effective tool in the hands of people for flagging poll code violations.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!