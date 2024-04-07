Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC's Suvidha Portal sees over 73,000 applications from political parties, candidates
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 44,600 applications have been approved by the Election Commission of India (ECI) through its Suvidha portal, it added.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India's Suvidha platform has seen a surge of activity since the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC), the body has said in a press release on April 7.
