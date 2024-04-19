Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gunfire exchange at Manipur polling booth on phase 1 voting day | Watch
Polling in Manipur witnessed violence as miscreants fire near a polling booth causing panic among voters. Chief Minister Biren Singh on Friday morning urged people to vote for BJP candidates to support Modi for a third term.
As polling began for the Lok Sabha elections in Manipur's two seats — Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur — on Friday morning, several miscreants fired several rounds near a polling booth in the northeast state. The video went viral on the social media platforms.
