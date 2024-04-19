Polling in Manipur witnessed violence as miscreants fire near a polling booth causing panic among voters. Chief Minister Biren Singh on Friday morning urged people to vote for BJP candidates to support Modi for a third term.

As polling began for the Lok Sabha elections in Manipur's two seats — Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur — on Friday morning, several miscreants fired several rounds near a polling booth in the northeast state. The video went viral on the social media platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The firing incident caused panic among voters who lined up to exercise their franchise. The gunfire reportedly continued for about 10 seconds in the polling area. However, the number of casualties from the poll violence remains unconfirmed.

Take a look at the video below, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP has fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from the Inner seat, while Naga People's Front (a BJP ally) leader Kachui Timothy Zimik is in the fray from the Outer seat.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday urged people to cast their votes to save indigenous people of the state and protest its territorial integrity.

“I hope both Th Basanta Singh of BJP for Inner and K Timothy Zimik of NPF for Outer Manipur will surely win and support to form the BJP led NDA government at the Centre," Biren Singh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I want to appeal to the people of Manipur to cast their votes and save the indigenous population of the state as well as to protect the integrity of the state and bring peace at the earliest," the chief minister said.

“I am very happy today because the first phase of elections of the 140 crore Indians happened. We have to make Modi (ji) Prime Minister for the third term and I had the opportunity for that. I want to appeal to my brothers and sisters of the state to cast their vote for BJP and strengthen Modi," he added.

It is pertinent to note that Manipur has been witnessing intermittent violence since May 2023, when clashes between two communities left over 200 dead and thousands displaced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

