Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress government and alleged that even listening to "Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime under Congress rule".

As reported by ANI, PM Modi was addressing a public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. He said, “In the rule of Congress, even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime. Rajasthan has been its sufferer...For the first time on Ram Navami this time, Shobha Yatra procession was taken out in Rajasthan...In a state like Rajasthan where people chant Ram-Ram, Congress banned Ram Navami."

PM Modi said, "While talking to you today on Hanuman Jayanti, I remember a picture from a few days ago. A few days ago, in Congress-ruled Karnataka, a shopkeeper was brutally beaten up only because he was listening to Hanuman Chalisa while sitting in his shop."

PM Modi further slammed the Congress government and said, "Congress had committed the sin of protecting the Rajasthan serial blast accused."

He added, "If Congress was in power, it would have found new ways of corruption for itself...Rajasthan was number 1 in crime against women during Congress rule. Congress shamelessly said that this is Rajasthan's identity in Vidhan Sabha. 'Arey doob maro'…"

Earlier in the day, PM Modi in a post on X said, “In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-NDA is receiving immense support from people all over the country. Amid this atmosphere of enthusiasm, I will be among my family members in two states today. At around 10:45 am, I will be in Tonk-Sawaimadhopur in Rajasthan. Then, at around 2:45 pm, I will be in Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh. Finally, at around 5 pm, I will be in Mahasamund, where I will receive the blessings of my loved ones."

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan are taking place in two phases. The first phase, covering 12 seats, occurred on April 19, while the second phase, which will decide the remaining 13 seats, is set for April 26. The vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

In the 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a significant victory, winning 24 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan. Additionally, Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party secured one seat.

(This is a developing story)

