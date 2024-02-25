Lok Sabha Elections: How AI will be a double-edged sword t boost fake news, curb voting manipulations in upcoming polls
AI technology brings both risks and benefits to elections in India. While it can facilitate transparent vote counting, it also presents challenges such as misinformation and the need for regulatory frameworks.
The AI frenzy is likely to have vast implications for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India. Content generated with the use of technology such as deepfakes has already begun to accentuate the spread of misinformation. But it also broaches the possibility of additional transparency during vote counting with real-time surveillance — making AI a double-edged sword during elections.