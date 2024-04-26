Lok Sabha polls: Infosys founder Naryana Murthy casts vote despite ill health, Sudha Murthy says' we got him discharged'
Lok Sabha elections 2024: As the Bengalur Lok Sabha constituency went to polls during the second phase of voting, a number of IT leaders and veterans including Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, etc cast their vote on Friday
Lok Sabha elections 2024: As the second phase of Lok Sabha elections voting began on Friday morning, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy along with wife Sudha Murthy casted his vote in Bengaluru. Narayana Murthy showed up despite his ill health, said his wife Sudha Murthy.