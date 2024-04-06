Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Much closer contest than many say, we are going to win, says Rahul Gandhi
Speaking to reporters after the Indian National Congress released its Lok Sabha Elections' 2024 manifesto called ‘Nyay Patra’, Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in his party's ability to win the elections and said projections are underestimating their odds.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi believes his party has a chance of winning the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
