The central government has provided 'Y' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural in Punjab, ANI reported citing sources.

The leaders will be provided the security cover only in Punjab, the sources added. Both Rinku and Angural recently joined the BJP in Punjab.

Major Blow to AAP in Punjab

In a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, the party's Member of Parliament from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural joined the BJP on March 27 in the national capital Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Jalandhar MP accused the state AAP government of not supporting him in development works and also not fulfilling the promises made to the people of Jalandhar. The MP said he joined the BJP for the development of Punjab, especially Jalandhar.

He said he was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and lauded the Union government for its development initiatives.

Rinku, who was already announced as the AAP candidate from Jalandhar, was elected to the Lok Sabha by a margin of 58,691 votes in the 2023 by-poll. He had quit the Congress to join AAP last year to fight the by-poll to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had only one MP, Rinku in the outgoing Lok Sabha. The party, in power in Delhi and Punjab, has ten Rajya Sabha MPs, however.

