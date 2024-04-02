Newly joined BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural to get Y category cover in Punjab
Both Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural recently joined the Punjab BJP. They will be provided with the ‘Y’ category CRPF security cover only in Punjab, as per sources
The central government has provided 'Y' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural in Punjab, ANI reported citing sources.
